AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 21,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $476.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,047. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $476.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.