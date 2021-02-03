Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

