M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MHO traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,061. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

