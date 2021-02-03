Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 4.77-5.01 EPS.
NYSE RACE traded down $9.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.79. 6,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,657. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $233.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.