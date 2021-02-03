Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.77-5.01 EPS.

NYSE RACE traded down $9.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.79. 6,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,657. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $233.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

