Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Issues Earnings Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) released its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,881. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $55.25.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

