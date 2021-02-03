Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Invests $621,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of FMC by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $4,535,000. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rowe upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

