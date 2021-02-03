PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,405,000 after buying an additional 291,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,242,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,240,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,247,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,161,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. 17,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,273. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

