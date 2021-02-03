SPC Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,535 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $207,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.97. 29,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

