Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.085-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY 2025

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.92, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $137.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $252,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $15,973,701.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,703. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

