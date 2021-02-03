Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $86.05.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 52,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

