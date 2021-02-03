Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after buying an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $279,217,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,475 shares of company stock valued at $46,163,234. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

