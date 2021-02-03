Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Linde stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.86. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

