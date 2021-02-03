Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $127.80. The stock had a trading volume of 124,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $314.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

