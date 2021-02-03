Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 488 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.02. 41,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.54 and a 200 day moving average of $124.94. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

