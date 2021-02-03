Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.28

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.28 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 77509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 156,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 447,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,911,000 after acquiring an additional 822,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,810,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

