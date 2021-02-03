Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.46

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 8792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Veoneer from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Veoneer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get Veoneer alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Veoneer by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after buying an additional 1,010,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veoneer by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 118,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Veoneer by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 71,856 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Veoneer by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 43,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.