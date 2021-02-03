Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.14

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.14 and last traded at $95.40, with a volume of 321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $4,647,237.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $124,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14,900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth about $953,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

