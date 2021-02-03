Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.11

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 3663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 277,600 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 369,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 213,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.