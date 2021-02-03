Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Shares Down 28.6%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB)’s stock price dropped 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 406,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 658,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market cap of C$22.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 14.15 and a quick ratio of 13.30.

About Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

