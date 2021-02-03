Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.35. 975,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 723,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.49.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,142.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $137,495. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

