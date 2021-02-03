Short Interest in Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Drops By 26.2%

Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Electrocomponents stock remained flat at $$12.05 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.