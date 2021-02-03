Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enel stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 270,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,663. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.66. Enel has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.02%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

