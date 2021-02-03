Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,192,300 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 908,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Separately, Dundee Securities reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,480. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.