Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,938,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $138.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.