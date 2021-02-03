Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 420.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.