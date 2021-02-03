BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 180,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,665. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

In other BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust news, Director Cynthia Egan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.