BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BBN stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 111,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

