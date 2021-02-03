BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
BBN stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 111,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $27.49.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
