Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading 10.9% Higher

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) traded up 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $43.30. 574,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 411,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMVT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Immunovant from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

