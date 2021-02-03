BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BSD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. 6,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,486. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

