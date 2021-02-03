BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
BSD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. 6,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,486. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.
About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust
