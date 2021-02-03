Canaccord Genuity Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,031.11.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,927.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,784.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,648.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,955.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

