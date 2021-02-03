easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 710 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EZJ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Davy Research downgraded easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 858.74 ($11.22).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock traded up GBX 13.88 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 786.88 ($10.28). 2,406,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,667. The stock has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 798.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 660.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders have acquired 12,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,569,598 in the last three months.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

