Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSE ETJ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,141. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
