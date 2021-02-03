Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE ETJ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,141. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

