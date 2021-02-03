Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Given a GBX 5,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) has been assigned a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,889 ($63.88) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,115.13 ($53.76).

Shares of WIZZ stock traded up GBX 230 ($3.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,846 ($63.31). The company had a trading volume of 362,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,425 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,872. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

