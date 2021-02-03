Raymond James Cuts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $35.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

IMVT traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. 11,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,164. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 53.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,191,000 after buying an additional 1,226,550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,623 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,266,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 247.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after purchasing an additional 819,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,042,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 242,460 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

