GAPS (GAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.48 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, GAPS has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $4.48 million and $363.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,740.86 or 1.00027996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00029434 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

