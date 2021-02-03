USDX (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007767 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002746 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006360 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000067 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.