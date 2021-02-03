Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.51. 189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,998. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $284.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.15.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

