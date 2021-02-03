McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.14. 5,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,622. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

