Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,543. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $817,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,911 shares of company stock worth $2,040,327. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.