Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 13,294 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 137.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 186,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817,889. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.