8,519 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.99. 201,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,601,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

