Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 450 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,856,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,494,000 after acquiring an additional 127,678 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,960,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,052 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,417,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,101,000 after acquiring an additional 870,798 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,390,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,769 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,029. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

