Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $15.54 Million Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 333.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,605 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Repay were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

