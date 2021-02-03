SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

