Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.69-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.2 million.Entegris also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.69-$0.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.90.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

