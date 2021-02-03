Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Decreases By 13.7%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA stock opened at $637.17 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $276.08 and a 1-year high of $655.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

