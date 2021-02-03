Short Interest in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Decreases By 19.5%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 8,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Flex has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $271,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,530 shares of company stock worth $2,012,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,644,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,557,000 after purchasing an additional 69,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 599,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,634 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $68,123,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,768,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,121,000 after acquiring an additional 108,643 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

