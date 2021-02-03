Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) PT Set at €68.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) received a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.73 ($96.16).

ETR FME opened at €57.94 ($68.16) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52 week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.95.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

