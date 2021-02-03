Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $14.24 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Diageo were worth $14,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,927,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,881,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Diageo by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $166.37. The stock has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 79.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

