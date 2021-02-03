CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 218 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 28,785.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.74. 3,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $97.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

